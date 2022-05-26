Nothing Phone 1 To Support Wireless And Reverse Wireless Charging News oi-Vivek

Nothing recently gave a preview of their very first smartphone -- the Nothing Phone 1. Although the company hasn't revealed much about the features or specifications of the smartphone, the brand has talked a lot about the design philosophy behind the Nothing Phone 1.

As per the latest update from Nothing, the Nothing Phone 1 will support wireless and reverse wireless charging. On top of that, the Nothing Phone 1 is also expected to have a transparent back panel, which will highlight some of the internal components of the device such as the wireless charging coil, battery, and more.

Nothing Phone 1 Specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. As of now, there is no information on the exact model. However, given the current lineup of processors from Qualcomm, we believe the Nothing Phone 1 will be based on the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

On the front, the Nothing Phone 1 is likely to have an FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is expected to have a flat-looking screen with thin bezels on all four sides. The phone is also expected to support technologies like HDR 10 and even Dolby Vision for an enhanced video consumption experience.

As per the RAM and storage is considered, the Nothing Phone 1 will offer at least 6GB of RAM, and the company is likely to use the latest LPDDR5 standard RAM. The Nothing Phone 1 is also expected to offer at least 128GB of storage based on the latest UFS 3.1 technology, and the high-end model might even offer up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone 1 might have a dual-camera setup at the back, probably with a 64MP primary sensor with features like OIS and 4K video recording capability. The primary sensor will be accompanied by a low-resolution ultra-wide angle lens.

A 4,500 or even a 5,000 mAh battery might fuel the Nothing Phone 1 and the phone will support fast wired charging and wireless charging. Lastly, the device is expected to ship with Android 12 OS with a custom Nothing Launcher on top of stock Android UI.

