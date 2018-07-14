Now grab the iPhone Se for $49.99 with AT&T prepaid

If you are looking to buy a new Apple iPhone and not opting for a bigger screen, then this will be a good news for you. AT&T is running an amazing deal on the iPhone SE. Now, you can get it via AT&T Prepaid for just $49.99.

This deal is valid till September 27, the deal seems to be available in-store only and you won't find it on the online portal. In order to avail, this deal buyers have to activate a new line of service on any monthly plan and purchase a $30 or larger refill card. Even with all these conditions, this deal is beneficial for the consumers because many carriers are still selling it for $350.

Do remember that the activation of a new line and the $30 or larger refill card must be purchased in the same transaction in order to buy the iPhone SE for $49.99.

Just to recall, the iPhone SE comes with a 4-inch display along with a Retina panel at a resolution of 640x1136 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 64-bit A9 chip which is also used in iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

The iPhone SE is available in 16GB and 64GB storage options, and as usual, there is no micro-SD card slot to expand memory.

There are many rumors which have indicated that the iPhone SE 2 will be launched in early 2018, but that doesn't turn to be true. The latest report, by the Japanese blog Macotakara, has claimed a May 2018 launch - the site bases this on a conversation with a case maker who is apparently in the know.

Moreover, Apple is said to be working on three new full-screen phones, which is said to be launch in September - one of which is rumoured to be a lower-cost option, which indicates that this cheaper model might be the iPhone SE.

