Now might be the right time to buy Sony Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra in India

While many smartphone brands are now slashing the prices of their products this festive season, Sony is also joining the bandwagon. The Japanese brand is now offering a price cut on its Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones in India.

The company confirmed the price cut in a communication to retailers reports Gadgets 360. In any case, consumers looking to buy a new smartphone could benefit from this deal and it might be the right time to get a new handset.

Well, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra which were launched at a price of Rs. 19,990 and Rs. 29,990 respectively, will now be available for Rs. 17,990 and Rs. 27,990 (as per the source). The offer is already live and is valid in all Sony Centres and major electronic stores across the country.

Both the smartphones listed on Amazon India come with the new pricing. However, Xperia XA1 price remains unchanged on Flipkart.

Nonetheless, it looks like the company is aiming to improve sales and at the same attract more buyers with the new prices. If you are a Sony fan then you might have something to look forward to.

Sony Xperia XA1 and the Xperia XA1 Ultra Key Features and Specifications

Xperia XA1 comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core SoC which is coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It is available in White, Black, and Pink color options.

Talking about Xperia XA1 Ultra, this model features a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The handset is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core SoC paired with Mali T880 MP2 900MHz GPU and 4GB RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage, which is also expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It is available in Black, White, and Gold color variants.

Both Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra are equipped with 23-megapixel rear cameras powered by Exmor RS image sensor, hybrid autofocus, 24mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, 5x zoom, and HDR mode. As for the front cameras, Xperia XA1 sports an 8-megapixel camera while XA1 Ultra bears a 16-megapixel Exmor RS sensor with front flash, 23mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and autofocus.

The Xperia XA1 is backed by a 2300mAh battery and offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and NFC. As for Xperia XA1 Ultra, it is backed by a 2700mAh battery and includes connectivity options like LTE (4G), LTE Cat6/4, GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), and UMTS HSPA+ (3G). Both the smartphones run on Android 7.0 Nougat but should be upgraded to Oreo in the future.