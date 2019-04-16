Nubia exploring smartphones with two display notches News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Nubia taking things to a notch higher.

Nubia has patented 16 new designs for a flexible display, and all of them feature notches. The company has filed for two different patents on WIPO. What's intriguing is that eight of them have two notches, one on the top, while others at the bottom.

First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the images indicate that the patents are for smartphones, and the company might use these design in the future. While the OEMs are poised at getting rid of the notches, it's surprising that Nubia plans on putting two notches on one smartphone.

Both the patents were submitted back in March 2018 but were published on April 12. The displays seem to have a tall aspect ratio, so it will be interesting to see how Nubia implements the notches.

Nubia is known for exploring strange ideas, the company recently introduced a smartwatch phone - Nubia Alpha. It is a smartphone with a flexible display that can be wrapped around the wrist and used as a smartwatch.

These patents might be aimed at the company's foldable smartphone. As of now, there's no information about Nubia's flexible phone out there, but there are chances that the company might have something in works.

Besides, Opp also patented a smartphone with a pop display. The patent images show a secondary display popping out from the primary display. The design might sound impractical at first, but there can be a lot of used cases such as viewing content on the primary screen while the secondary screen can be used for other applications.