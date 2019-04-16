ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nubia exploring smartphones with two display notches

    Nubia taking things to a notch higher.

    By
    |

    Nubia has patented 16 new designs for a flexible display, and all of them feature notches. The company has filed for two different patents on WIPO. What's intriguing is that eight of them have two notches, one on the top, while others at the bottom.

    Nubia exploring smartphones with two display notches

     

    First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the images indicate that the patents are for smartphones, and the company might use these design in the future. While the OEMs are poised at getting rid of the notches, it's surprising that Nubia plans on putting two notches on one smartphone.

    Both the patents were submitted back in March 2018 but were published on April 12. The displays seem to have a tall aspect ratio, so it will be interesting to see how Nubia implements the notches.

    Nubia is known for exploring strange ideas, the company recently introduced a smartwatch phone - Nubia Alpha. It is a smartphone with a flexible display that can be wrapped around the wrist and used as a smartwatch.

    These patents might be aimed at the company's foldable smartphone. As of now, there's no information about Nubia's flexible phone out there, but there are chances that the company might have something in works.

    Besides, Opp also patented a smartphone with a pop display. The patent images show a secondary display popping out from the primary display. The design might sound impractical at first, but there can be a lot of used cases such as viewing content on the primary screen while the secondary screen can be used for other applications.

    Read More About: nubia smartphones patent news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue