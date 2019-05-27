ENGLISH

    Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone slated to launch by mid-June in India

    The gaming smartphone is backed by a Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

    ZTE owned brand Nubia had introduced its latest gaming smartphone- the Red Magic 3 last month in its hometown China. The Red Magic 3 is the third iteration in the Red Magic gaming smartphone lineup. The company has now shared some information on the availability of its new gaming device in the Indian market.

    Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone to launch by mid-June in India

     

    Nubia has revealed that the Red Magic 3 will be hitting the shelves in India soon. The company has not revealed any specific date for the launch of the Red Magic 3, however, the smartphone is said to be announced in India by mid-June. This information has been shared by the company via a press release. The gaming device will be competing with the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 smartphone which is debuting in India today.

    Nubia Red Magic 3 hardware and software:

    In terms of internals, the Nubia Red Magic 3 adorns a tall 6.65-inch OLED display panel. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. With up to 90Hz refresh rate, the display of the device is best suited for high-end games. For photography, the smartphone packs a single lens camera which is a 48MP Sony IMX58 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The camera supports 8K video recording and can also shoot 1920fps super slow-motion videos.

    For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP camera at the front of the device. The front snapper can also record videos at 1080p. The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 855 chipset which is clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM. The device offers an internal storage space of 64GB/128GB/256GB.

    The Red Magic 3 features an ICE 2.0 stereo multi-dimensional cooling system to maintain the temperature of the device with extensive gaming. It also has a 4D Shock feature for enhanced vibrations during a gameplay session. A massive 5,000mAh battery fuels the device and it comes with a 27W charger and a Quick Charge 4.0 support.

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
