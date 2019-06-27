Nubia Red Magic 3 Sale Flipkart: High-End Gaming Smartphone Starts At Rs. 35,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Nubia, the subsidiary of ZTE officially announced its gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3 earlier this month in India. This is the second gaming smartphone by the company which packs some high-end hardware. Now, a few weeks following its launch in the country, the device is going up for sale.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Price And Sale Details:

The Nubia Red Magic 3 will be available for purchase starting 12:00 PM on Flipkart. The device will be exclusive to the platform and interested users can visit the website to buy the device. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 35,999. The top model with 12GB+ 256GB storage configuration will be retailing for Rs 46,999.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 base variant will be available in Black and Red color options, whereas, the 12GB RAM variant will be available in Camo finish color option. The sale offers include complete mobile protection plan from Flipkart and no cost EMI offers.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Highlight Features:

The smartphone features a 6.65-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and HDR support. The smartphone is backed by a Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It runs on Android Pie OS. For photography, the device packs a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary rear camera.

Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling. The Red Magic 3 is one of those smartphones which can record 8K videos @30fps. The game-oriented features on the device include an internal turbofan to keep the device cool during prolonged gaming sessions and liquid cooling technology as well.

The company has also announced three charging accessories for the smartphones which comprise of a Game Controller, Earphones and a Charging Dock. The handset is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery which supports 27W fast charging. If you are looking for a gaming smartphone, then the Red Magic 3 is a good option to consider.

