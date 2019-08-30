Nubia Red Magic 3C Expected To Launch On September 5 News oi-Karan Sharma

Gaming smartphone maker Nubia has released a teaser poster of its upcoming gaming phone. The teaser hints towards a September 5 launch. The poster also suggests that the smartphone will go by the name - Nubia Red Magic 3S. Here are the details:

The company has not revealed a lot about the smartphone, but the information churning out of the rumor mill suggests that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset-- the Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The teaser poster shows a robust-looking transformer which comes with an air cooling system. The smartphone is also expected to feature the heat dissipation design of the Red Magic 3 which is the first gaming smartphone with an integrated cooling fan. The company claims that the fan runs at 14 RPM (rotation per minute) and don't consume a lot of power. Apart from that, it is also equipped with a liquid-cooled copper tube which is responsible for cutting down the inside temperature of the device.

Besides, the upcoming gaming smartphone is expected to be filled with a 5000mAh battery like the Nubia Red Magic 3 which was the largest battery smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 processor.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic 3 sports a 6.65-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As far as camera sensors are concerned, the Red Magic 3 houses a 48MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smart features a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Let's see what we are going to get with the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 3C. Do note that all this information are based out of rumors and leaks, and we recommend you to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

Source

Best Mobiles in India