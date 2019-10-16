Nubia Red Magic 3S All Set To Launch In India Starting At Rs. 35,999 News oi-Karan Sharma

Nubia the smartphone maker brand has finally confirmed that the company is planning to launch its latest Red Magic 3S on October 17 in India and it will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The information was confirmed by a dedicated teaser page on e-commerce site Flipkart. The teaser page has disclosed a lot of information about the Red Magic 3S. Here are the details:

Nubia Red Magic 3S India Price

The listing also suggested that the gaming smartphone will be available in Mecha Silver and Cyber Shade color options. The teaser page has also confirmed that the smartphone will be up for sale at Rs. 35,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, the price for 12GB RAN and 256GB storage models are still not revealed. We have to wait for the launch.

Nubia Red Magic 3S Specifications

According to the Flipkart listing the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 3S will flaunt a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 90Hz refresh rate with 430 nits brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, clubbed with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU.

The smartphone will be available in the aforementioned RAM and storage configurations. It will be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with 27W QC4.0, USB-PD fast charging support. As far as software is concerned the smartphone will run Android 9.0 Pie on top of Redmagic OS 2.1.

On the optical front, the Nubia Red Magic 3S will offer a single camera setup with 48MP 1/2.0″ Sony IMX586, f/1.75 aperture, along with a Dual LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone will house a 16MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C.

