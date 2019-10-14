Nubia Red Magic 3S India Launch Confirms For October 17: All You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

Nubia, the Chinese gaming smartphone brand has confirmed that the company is going to launch its latest flagship smartphone - the Nubia Red Magic 3S on October 17 in India. The company has also confirmed that the flagship phone will be available for sale via Flipkart. Nubia launched the smartphone last month in China.

The news was confirmed by Red Magic India's official twitter handle. The company has changed the cover picture of the profile which reads Red Magic 3S God Mode On+ Arriving on October 17.

Recently the company also tweeted indicating an upcoming launch, "The wait is almost over #Faster #Cooler #Smarter #GodModeOnPlus #RedMagic3S #ArrivingSoon #StayTuned," reads the Twitter post.

The company has already launched the smartphone in China so we already know the specifications of the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 3S. Here are the details:

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

Nubia Red Magic 3S was launched with a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen will carry a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone offers the latest octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clubbed with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU. It uses liquid cooling technology to keep the temperature of the smartphone down while intense gaming.

The gaming smartphone will be backed by 8GB/12 RAM with 128GB/256GB onboard storage respectively. The Nubia Red Magic 3S comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 27W QC4.0, USB-PD fast charging. As fas as software are concerned, the smartphone will run on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Red Magic OS 2.1.

On the optical front, the Red Magic 3S will sport a single rear camera with 48MP 1/2.0″ Sony IMX586, 0.8μm pixel size, aperture f/1.75, along with a dual-LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls and live streaming.

