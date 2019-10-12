ENGLISH

    Nubia Red Magic 3S India Launch Likely On The Cards

    By
    |

    Nubia Red Magic 3S, the gaming smartphone which was launched last month in China is likely debuting in India. The device was launched with a Super AMOLED 90Hz display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. The other highlight features include customized RGB lightings and a big battery unit with quick charge support. Let's have a look at India launch and availability details:

    Nubia Red Magic 3S India Launch Likely On The Cards

     

    Nubia Red Magic 3S Smartphone India Launch Details

    Nubia has officially teased the launch of the Red Magic 3S in India via Twitter. The tweet states, "The wait is almost over #Faster#Cooler #Smarter #GodModeOnPlus #RedMagic3S #ArrivingSoon #StayTuned."

    While the tweet doesn't reveal any official launch date, we can expect it to arrive anytime soon in the country. Also, there is no word on pricing, but it would be interesting to see how the company stacks it up in the crowded market.

    Nubia Red Magic 3S Specifications And Features

    The Nubia Red Magic 3S is equipped with a Super AMOLED display measuring 6.65-inches. It offers 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate.

    The device packs a single 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor at the rear with an f/1.79 aperture and dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 16MP camera upfront with an f/2.0 aperture.

    Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus processor accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes in two different configurations - 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It runs on Android Pie with Red Magic OS 2.1 user interface.

     

    The device offers front-firing speakers with DTS:X. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The unit is kept alive via a 5,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

    Nubia is popular for its Red Magic gaming smartphone series. The on-sheet specifications indicate a powerful handset that will be giving a tough competition to the likes of Black Shark 2. The pricing is no doubt going to be an important aspect in determining the success of the Red Magic 3S in India.

    nubia news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
