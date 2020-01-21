Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Smartphone Bags 3C Certification: 55W Fast Charging Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Nubia's upcoming Red Magic gaming smartphone was recently tipped via a leak. Now, its existence has been confirmed by a mobile authentication platform's listing. The upcoming device is said t launch as a successor to the Nubia 3s, however, its name hasn't been revealed yet. The device is further said to arrive as the first Nubia offering with 5G connectivity support.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is said to have cleared its certification from 3C in China. The device has been certified with the NX659J model number and the listing reveals its fast charging capabilities. The device is listed with a 55W fast charger, but the battery capacity is not revealed.

Considering its predecessor shipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, we can expect it to pack at least a similar unit. Also, the 3C listing indicated support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. While the listing doesn't mention the processor name, the leaks in the past have suggested a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which has an integrated 5G mobile modem.

Also, the handset is speculated to offer a high-end display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It was the Asus ROG II gaming phone which was the first to offer a 120Hz display. It would be how well Nubia's upcoming 5G gaming phone will grab the gamers' attention.

Besides, Nubia hasn't yet made any official announcement regarding the arrival of its first 5G gaming smartphone in the market. However, with the handset getting certified online, an upcoming launch is likely around the corner.

Nubia Red Magic 3S Features

The Nubia Red Magic 3s makes use of a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is backed by a liquid cooling technology to keep the temperature of the device in check during extensive gameplay.

It has a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers a 48MP rear and a 16MP front camera for imaging. The Nubia Red Magic 3S ships with an Android Pie OS topped with the Red Magic OS 2.1 user interface. The handset draws its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 27W QC4.0 fast charging technology.

