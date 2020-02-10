Nubia Red Magic 5G Launch Happening Online This Month: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Nubia is working on its first 5G gaming smartphone - the Red Magic 5G. The upcoming smartphone surfaced via leaks recently suggesting a whopping 144Hz display. Now, it seems that the company might bring the device to the table soon.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G launch is scheduled for this month in China. Ne Fei, Nubia Technology's president confirmed the official unveiling of the device via a post on Weibo. Fei also notes that the launch event will be streamed online, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

The post shared also reveals the rear panel image sporting a triple-lens camera module. The setup positioned vertically at the center. However, there is no specific mention of the sensors. Notably, the device is already confirmed to offer a 144Hz display and will be the first of its kind to offer this setup.

As for the previously leaked hardware, the Nubia Red Magic 5G is speculated to arrive with Qualcomm's 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 processor. The handset could launch with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The handset has cleared its 3C certification recently in china with NX659J model number and 55W fast charging support. The listing also revealed support for dual-mode 5G connectivity (SA and NSA).

The device is further said to arrive with an "air-cooled turbo fast charge" solution and have a higher battery capacity. The former is said to keep the device temperature in check.

Also, the triple-rear camera setup is said to pack a 64MP Sony IMX586 sensor.

Apart from this, the details on the specifications and features of the Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone are undisclosed. Also, Nubia is yet to reveal by when the device will hit the market shelves and if this Coronavirus catastrophe will affect the production or not.

