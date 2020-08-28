Nubia Red Magic 5S Pre-Order Starts Globally; To Be Available Starting September 2 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nubia launched the gaming smartphone Red Magic 5S last month in China. Now, the company has announced the global availability of the latest handset. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders in several countries and the sale will take place on September 2.

Nubia Red Magic 5S Price And Availability

The handset is offered in three color options namely Sonic Silver and Pulse. The Nubia Red Magic 5S Sonic Silver color will be available at EUR 579 (approx. Rs. 51,000) in the European Union countries for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The same color and storage variant of the phone will be available for purchase at $579 (approx. Rs. 42,444) in the US. On the other hand, it is priced at GBP 539 (approx. Rs. 52,500) in the UK.

The Pulse color of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a tag of EUR 649 (approx. Rs. 57,000) in European Union countries, $649 in the US, and GBP 599 in the UK. The Ice Dock color will be available for purchase at EUR 44.90 (roughly Rs. 4,000), $44.90, and GBP 40.90 respectively.

Interested customers can pre-book the handset via redmagic.gg. It seems the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the handset will not be available outside of China. However, there is no information regarding India's launch as of now.

Nubia Red Magic 5S: Specifications

The handset packs a larger 6.65-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It also offers a refresh rate of 144Hz, and 240Hz touch response rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup along with the 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. There are two other sensors including an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie camera. Running the Android 10 with Nubia UI on top, the handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery along with 55W air-cooled fast charging.

