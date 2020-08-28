Just In
- 23 min ago Realme 7, 7 Pro Full Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch
-
- 53 min ago Free Fire Game Download In Jio Phone: How To Download And Install Free Fire Game In Jio Phone?
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Offer Sale 2020: Up To 70% Discount And Offers On BoAt Airdopes
- 3 hrs ago Airtel Xstream App: How To Download And Install Airtel Xstream App On TVs And Laptops
Don't Miss
- News Rafale induction: French Defence Minister Florence Parly likely to visit India next month
- Lifestyle Sanjana Sanghi’s Black Outfits Will Make You Want To Up Your Party And Formal Wear Wardrobe
- Sports ISL Transfer News: Joao Victor roped in by Hyderabad FC
- Movies When Chiyaan Vikram Revealed Why He Can Never Choose Between Mohanlal And Mammootty!
- Finance World Bank Halts Ease Of Doing Business Ranking Over Data Irregularities
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In September
- Automobiles 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India: Priced At Rs 5.79 Lakh
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Nubia Red Magic 5S Pre-Order Starts Globally; To Be Available Starting September 2
Nubia launched the gaming smartphone Red Magic 5S last month in China. Now, the company has announced the global availability of the latest handset. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders in several countries and the sale will take place on September 2.
Nubia Red Magic 5S Price And Availability
The handset is offered in three color options namely Sonic Silver and Pulse. The Nubia Red Magic 5S Sonic Silver color will be available at EUR 579 (approx. Rs. 51,000) in the European Union countries for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
The same color and storage variant of the phone will be available for purchase at $579 (approx. Rs. 42,444) in the US. On the other hand, it is priced at GBP 539 (approx. Rs. 52,500) in the UK.
The Pulse color of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a tag of EUR 649 (approx. Rs. 57,000) in European Union countries, $649 in the US, and GBP 599 in the UK. The Ice Dock color will be available for purchase at EUR 44.90 (roughly Rs. 4,000), $44.90, and GBP 40.90 respectively.
Interested customers can pre-book the handset via redmagic.gg. It seems the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the handset will not be available outside of China. However, there is no information regarding India's launch as of now.
Nubia Red Magic 5S: Specifications
The handset packs a larger 6.65-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It also offers a refresh rate of 144Hz, and 240Hz touch response rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup along with the 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. There are two other sensors including an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie camera. Running the Android 10 with Nubia UI on top, the handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery along with 55W air-cooled fast charging.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050
-
11,228