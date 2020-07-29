Nubia Red Magic 5S With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nubia has launched its new Red Magic 5S gaming phone in China. It is the third gaming phone from the Red Magic series. The device packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and triple rear camera module. The phone carries a price tag of CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs. 40,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model retails for CNY 4,399 (approx. Rs. 47,000).

On the other hand, the top-end variant 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,400). The Nubia Red Magic 5S is offered in Sonic Silver and Pulse color variants and the handset will be available for purchase in China starting August 1.

Nubia Red Magic 5S Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Nubia Red Magic 5S comes with a 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It offers a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the 2.84Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor along with Adreno 650 GPU which supports 5G SA/NSA dual-mode. Coming to the software, the Nubia Red Magic 5S runs on Android 10 with Redmagic OS. The device gets fuel from a 4500 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

For cameras, the triple rear camera setup of the device includes the Sony IMX686 64MP main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the device features an 8MP shooter for selfies.

The smartphone has an upgraded cooling system ICE 4.0 which offers speed up to 15,000 RPM. The device also features IC shoulder buttons for enhanced gaming experiences. For connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is expected to compete with recently launched Asus ROG Phone 3 and Legion Phone Duel. However, both the phones come with the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipsets, whereas the Red Magic 5S is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. There is no word yet on India launch.

Best Mobiles in India