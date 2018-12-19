Nubia Red Magic with GameBoost mode officially launched in India for Rs 29,999

The Nubia Red Magic is finally official in India. This is the first gaming smartphone from the company with a unique take on the design and high-end specifications. Here are the complete details on the Nubia Red Magic.

Nubia Red Magic price and availability

The Nubia Red Magic will be available exclusively on Amazon for Rs 29,999 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Nubia Red Magic specifications

The Nubia Red Magic comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD grade screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core chipset with Adreno 540 GPU. There is a bit of a bezel on the top and the bottom portion of the phone, as the Red Magic has a notch-less design.

The mobile phone offers 128 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a programmable RGB light strip. There is a dedicated slider button to turn on the GameBoost mode on the right side, which helps the smartphone to offer maximum performance while playing games. Turning on the GameBoost mode will channel all the resources (RAM, CPU, and GPU) to get the best possible gaming performance.

The Nubia Red Magic has a single 24 MP primary camera with 4K video recording capability with an 8 MP selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording support @30fps. The primary camera on the Nubia Red Magic does offer "Pro" camera mode with HDR and also supports Time-lapse video recording.

The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with stock Android UI. The Nubia Red Magic comes with a 3800 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.