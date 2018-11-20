Nubia Red Magic first impression: Gaming-centric design with flagship specifications

Innovative design, engineered to offer better cooling

The Nubia Red Magic has an all-metal unibody design with a convexly shaped back panel along with an RGB strip, which can display up to 16 million colors.

The design serves two major purposes. Firstly, it offers better cooling solution compared to a typical smartphone, and the smartphone also offers a unique design proposition, which makes it look different. The smartphone has an extra layer of the graphite sheet, which can offer better heat transfer while gaming and doing graphics-intensive tasks.

Game Boost mode

The USP of the Nubia Red Magic is the fact that, the smartphone comes with a dedicated Game Boost button. Turning on the Game Boost mode will re-channel the resources to a specific game that a user opens at that instance, offering maximum performance.

Flagship grade specifications

The Nubia Red Magic comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. However, the device misses out on a microSD card slot. However, the smartphone is powered by a last generation flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Though it is a previous generation flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 835 can handle any games (PUBG, Asphalt 9, Dead Trigger 2, and more). Having a flagship-grade chipset will also enable better connectivity features. The smartphone offers the latest Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE with VoLTE.

The Indian version of the Nubia Red Magic offers a stock Android OS, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Having a stock Android OS enables faster overall user experience. Additionally, the OS does not pack third-party apps or bloatware.

Verdict

We were impressed with the set of features that the Nubia Red Magic offers. A smartphone with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, flagship grade processor, taller 18:9 aspect ratio display and more. Stay tuned for the full review of the Nubia Red Magic to get more information on first gaming smartphone in India.