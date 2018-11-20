Nubia Red Magic first impression: Gaming-centric design with flagship specifications

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 Live
- Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offers: Heavy Discounts Available
- All-New Maruti Ertiga Pre-Launch Teaser
- Sara Ali Khan And Her Equation With Kareena!
- Watermelon Facial For Glowing Skin
- Banks Will Be Closed For 3 Days This Week In Some Cities
- Five Reasons To Visit Bum La Pass This Winter
-
Gaming smartphone is a pretty new concept in India, and more and more smartphone OEMs are working on their own gaming smartphones. And now, ZTE is all set to launch the Nubia Red Magic, the first gaming-centric smartphone from the company with a unique take on the design and specifications.
What makes Nubia Red Magic a gaming smartphone? Here is the first impression on India's first gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic.
Innovative design, engineered to offer better cooling
The Nubia Red Magic has an all-metal unibody design with a convexly shaped back panel along with an RGB strip, which can display up to 16 million colors.
The design serves two major purposes. Firstly, it offers better cooling solution compared to a typical smartphone, and the smartphone also offers a unique design proposition, which makes it look different. The smartphone has an extra layer of the graphite sheet, which can offer better heat transfer while gaming and doing graphics-intensive tasks.
Game Boost mode
The USP of the Nubia Red Magic is the fact that, the smartphone comes with a dedicated Game Boost button. Turning on the Game Boost mode will re-channel the resources to a specific game that a user opens at that instance, offering maximum performance.
Flagship grade specifications
The Nubia Red Magic comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. However, the device misses out on a microSD card slot. However, the smartphone is powered by a last generation flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.
Though it is a previous generation flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 835 can handle any games (PUBG, Asphalt 9, Dead Trigger 2, and more). Having a flagship-grade chipset will also enable better connectivity features. The smartphone offers the latest Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE with VoLTE.
The Indian version of the Nubia Red Magic offers a stock Android OS, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Having a stock Android OS enables faster overall user experience. Additionally, the OS does not pack third-party apps or bloatware.
Verdict
We were impressed with the set of features that the Nubia Red Magic offers. A smartphone with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, flagship grade processor, taller 18:9 aspect ratio display and more. Stay tuned for the full review of the Nubia Red Magic to get more information on first gaming smartphone in India.