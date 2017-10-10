Nubia Z17s to feature four cameras; shows video teaser

Nubia is all set to release a new smartphone on October 12. While it is not officially confirmed yet, the device is likely to be dubbed as Nubia Z17s.

Last week, the company had released an official teaser poster announcing the launch date. The teaser mainly highlighted the full-screen design of the upcoming smartphone. Yet again, Nubia has shared a teaser for the alleged Nubia Z17s. The short but engaging video teaser was posted on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. Not only the bezel-less design, the latest teaser has revealed an interesting information.

Well, the video suggests that the Nubia Z17s would come with four cameras. Both the front and the rear dual cameras will be placed in the left corner. In addition, the video also confirms the smartphone's corners would be curved.

The Z17s has already visited TENAA carrying the model number Nubia NX589J. The TENAA listing revealed some of its key specs. Going by the TENAA listing, the smartphone would 5.2-inch multi-touch TFT display with the screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by an octa-core processor running at 2.0GHz. While the name of the chipset is not mentioned, it is likely a MediaTek one.

The Nubia Z17s is also expected to launch in more than one memory variants. It will feature 6GB/8GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB of storage options.

The device is said to pack a 3,100mAh battery to keep the lights on. As for software, the Nubia device is likely to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box.

On the connectivity front, the handset will support 4G LTE along with usual options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth, and GPS.

In case you are interested, you can watch the video teaser here.

Via