Nubia Z18 with waterdrop design will be announced on September 5

ZTE's Nubia has officially announced its latest flagship Nubia Z18, the smartphone will be introduced in China on September 5 2018. Back in April, the phone passed through the TENAA certification, and now the company has confirmed that the phone will come with water drop screen design, along with the AI features for the camera.

The company has made the confirmation on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, by posting a poster about the launch of the Nubia Z18 on 5 September 2018.

Nubia Z18 rumored specifications

The Nubia Z18 is expected to be coming with a 5.99-inch FHD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 × 1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 based on the 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 630 GPU.

The Nubia Z18 is said to be backed by a 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. On the software part, the phone will run on Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Nubia UI.

On the optical front, the smartphone is expected to sport a dual camera setup with the combination of 24MP rear camera sensor with dual-tone LED flash, and secondary rear camera. On the front, the smartphone might house an 8MP front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone is expected to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the back panel of the phone. The dimensions of the phone will be 148.58×72.54×8.55mm and weigh around 172g.

The Nubia Z18 is expected to be fueled by a 3350mAh battery with fast charging. We will get to know the pricing of the smartphone once it gets official.