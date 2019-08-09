Nubia Z20 Goes Live With Dual AMOLED Display And Virtual Trigger Buttons News oi-Vivek

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has launched its latest smartphone, the Z20 in China. This is the flagship model from the company with quite a few tricks up its sleeves. To begin with the USP, the phone has a 5.1-inch 720p secondary-screen which acts as an always-on display.

The Nubia Z20 also features a pressure-sensitive frame that acts as virtual shoulder buttons while gaming. While gaming, the secondary screen acts as additional buttons, mimicking a gaming controller.

Nubia Z20 Specifications

The Nubia Z20 has a 6.42-inch primary bezel-less edge-to-edge display with FHD+ resolution with dual-curved edges. The display resembles the OnePlus 7 Pro and is also protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8GB RAM and 128/512GB UFS 3.0 based storage. There is no microSD slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with the custom nubia UI 7.0 skin on top.

The phone has a triple rear-camera setup at the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 122.2° ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. The phone misses out on a dedicated selfie camera, as the secondary screen can be used a viewfinder to capture selfies from the primary cameras.

The device has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. Besides, the phone supports dual-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual GPS (L1/L2).

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery fuels the device with support for 27W fast charging via USB Type-C port. Like the majority of the flagship smartphones, the Nubia Z20 misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price And Availability

The Nubia Z20 comes in three RAM/storage options. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM retails for 3499 Yuan (approx Rs. 35,000), the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant retails for 3699 Yuan (approx Rs. 37.000). The Nubia Z20 with 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM retails for 4199 Yuan (approx Rs. 42,000). All three variants will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colors and the sale starts from August 16.

Our Opinion On The Nubia Z20

The Nubia Z20 seems like a unique flagship smartphone, aimed towards gaming enthusiasts. The phone has a premium design and is likely to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 7, Asus 6z, and the Redmi K20 Pro.

Best Mobiles in India