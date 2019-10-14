Nubia Z20 With Dual-Display, SD 855 Plus, And More Now Available Globally News oi-Karan Sharma

Nubia launched its Z20 smartphone with dual display back in August this year in China. Now the company has officially made the smartphone available for sale in the international market. The Nubia Z20 will be available for sale in Asia, North America, and Europe. Here is the list of countries where the smartphone will be up for sale.

Nubia Z20 Availability

The United States

Canada

EU

United Kingdom

Australia

Hong Kong

Israel

Japan

Singapore

Indonesia

Taiwan

Macao.

Nubia Z20 Specifications

The Nubia Z20 flaunts a dual-display design the 5.1-inch secondary screen with FHD+ resolution is situated at the back. It sports a 6.42-inch AMOLED primary display with edge-to-edge-screen. Besides, the Nubia Z20 also comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner on both the displays.

The heart of the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. As far as the software is concerned it runs Nubia UI 7 on top of Android Pie.

On the optical front, it houses a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP primary sensor with OIS + 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom + 16MP ultrawide sensor, along with an LED flash. The Nubia Z20 skips the front camera setup, however, the secondary screen will allow you to click selfies and make video calls.

The Nubia Z20 is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with up to 27W fast charging support. The smartphone will be available for sale in Twilight Blue and Diamond Black color options. It will be up for grabs for $549/€549/£499 (approx Rs. 38,430). However, Indian consumers still have to wait to purchase the smartphone. Let's see when Nubia is going to make the smartphone available in India.

