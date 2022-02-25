Nubia Z40 Pro With144Hz Display, Periscope Camera Launched; Price And Specs To Check Out News oi-Megha Rawat

Nubia, a ZTE sub-brand, has officially unveiled the Nubia Z40 Pro (NX701J) in China after days of teasing. The company's newest flagship model is the successor to the Nubia Z30 Pro from last year. The device not only has a new set of specifications but also has a fresh design.

Nubia Z40 Pro Specifications

The Nubia Z40 Pro has a boxy shape similar to the Nubia Z30 Pro, however, it has a different camera component. Only three lenses are vertically mounted on the new model. Its predecessor had three L-shaped sensors and the fourth sensor beneath them.

The phone has an AG (anti-glare) glass sandwich design with a metal frame in terms of construction. It has dimensions of 161.9 x 72.9 x 8.4mm, weighs 199g, and comes in two hues, Interstellar Black and galaxy. This smartphone also comes in a special version based on the anime 'The Outcast.'

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch curved OLD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 395 PPI, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The panel features a 20:9 aspect ratio with a punch-hole in the center.

Nubia Z40 Pro Features

The handset is also equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. It runs MyOS 12, which is based on Android 12. On the back, there's a triple camera configuration with a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP 116° ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP 9x periscope camera with OIS. It has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen 1 are among the phone's connectivity choices (Type-C). It has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the display, two stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra compatibility, and an x-axis vibration motor.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Nubia Z40 Pro, which supports 80W rapid wired charging and 15W wireless charging. A magnetic charging version of the phone is also available. It is the world's first economically accessible Android smartphone with a magnetic charging arrangement.

Nubia Z40 Pro Price And Availability

In China, Nubia has released the Z40 Pro with a variety of storage options. The base 8GB RAM model comes with 128GB of internal storage and costs around Rs 40,500. It's also available in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration, which costs around Rs 44,100. The company now offers two 12GB RAM models with storage capacities of 256GB and 512GB. They cost around Rs 47,700 and Rs 53,700, respectively.

Magnetic charging editions with 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 1TB storage options are also available, priced at around Rs 51,300 and approx. Rs 71,600, respectively.

