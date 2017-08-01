Official invite suggests August 17 launch for Asus ZenFone 4

Earlier today we reported that Asus has sent out media invites for an event that is to take place on August 19. While the company reveal anything about the company, it was speculated to be the launch event for Asus's ZenFone 4 series smartphones.

Interestingly, within hours the original source where the invite popped up has been taken down and replaced by a separate launch invitation. Unlike the previous invitation, it clearly shows the event will witness the unveiling of the Asus ZenFone 4. While the supporting text hints towards an August 17 date for the launch event. The post was published on Asus ZenTalk forum, which is known for giving out credible information.

The poster shows the new Asia Pacific brand ambassador of Asus, actor Gong Yoo holding a smartphone with the company's branding. The device has two camera lenses on its rear panel, which are accompanied by a LED flashlight. We assume it to be the regular Asus ZenFone 4 since the smartphone's camera setup is not protruded like the ZenFone 4 Max and Pro.

As of now, it is not known if Asus will only launch one device at the event. That being said, we are not denying the possibility of the unveiling of the entire ZenFone 4 series. Either way, it is just a matter of before we get to see a release of the ZenFone 4, the ZenFone 4V, the high-end ZenFone 4 Pro, as well as two mid-rangers, the ZenFone 4 Selfie, and the already unveiled ZenFone 4 Max.