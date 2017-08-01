Asus might unveil ZenFone 4 smartphones on August 19

Asus unveiled the ZenFone 4 Max in Russia lately and it seems that the company is gearing up to unveil more smartphones in the lineup in the coming days. We already know that Asus will launch smartphones like ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Pro and ZenFone 4V this year.

Against such backdrop, the company has sent out media invites for a launch event that will be happening on September 21. While that sounds exciting we are expecting the company to launch the ZenFone 4V at this event. Why we say that, well, the teasers from the company point out at the presence of a dual-lens rear camera setup on a smartphone which kind of confirms that it is the Zenfone 4V.

While September may be a little ahead, the company has now sent out an invite for an event which has been scheduled for August 19.

As of now, nothing is certain as to what will Asus reveal but we can expect Asus to showcase some of the upcoming models in the ZenFone 4 lineup at the event slated for August 19. However, the company hasn't revealed anything regarding the purpose of the event.

As seen in the previously unveiled teaser images, the ZenFone 4 lineup of smartphones is expected to feature dual rear cameras. In fact, from the earlier teasers by the company, we believe that the dual cameras are the key highlight of the upcoming ZenFone 4 series smartphones. One of the models to be launched by Asus - the ZenFone 4 Pro is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup with optical zoom just as the ZenFone 3 Zoom that was released earlier this year. Also, the Pro model is believed to arrive with high-end specs including Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space on the base model.

For now, we do not have any idea on the other details regarding the upcoming ZenFone 4 series smartphones. Anyways, we will keep you updated with more details as soon as we com across the same. Until then, we need to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Via: AndroidPolice