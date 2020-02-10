Samsung Withdraws Amazon Pay Offer After Retailers Protest: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Samsung is a very popular smartphone brand in India and is giving a tough time to all Chinese smartphone players. Now, a new report suggests that after facing a protest from retailers Samsung has finally withdrawn its Amazon Pay offer that provides huge discounts. Earlier, offline retailers are planning to boycott the brand for three days.

"Samsung had previously tied up with Paytm to offer cashback, but this pushed our consumers online. The same fear was with the Amazon Pay tie-up. That is why we protested against it. Samsung has now withdrawn the offer. But our protest will continue against those companies that still do not provide 'same time, same price and same offers' offline as it does online," Sanjay Goswami, a Samsung authorized dealer in Delhi, was quoted by 91mobiles.

Earlier, AIMRA intimated that the organization sent many letters or emails to the head of the company, but the latter hasn't answered and they (Samsung) have no time to discuss issues. It is worth mentioning that all traders are doing a campaign against all smartphone brands and e-commerce players such as Flipkart and Amazon for offering huge discounts and cashback to customers. However, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, Vivo, and Realme have intimated that they will launch the products online and offline at the same time.

"They are the only brand with M Series exclusive tie-up and now to grab our customers they have also tied up for a cashback offer through Amazon Pay, "Arvinder Khurana, President of AIMRA was quoted by ET. "Such activities have caused great damage to us but the brand does not seem to be interested in working with offline traders," he added.

Meanwhile, CNET reported that Samsung is likely to back out from the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020. Samsung is not the first one that is backing out from the event. Earlier, LG and Nvidia have announced the same, due to Coronavirus. On the other hand, the company is organizing an event on January 11, where it will launch its much-awaited series such as the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung Galaxy S series include Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Best Mobiles in India