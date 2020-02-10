Realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications Officially Teased News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is also taking the MWC 2020 center stage along with the other smartphone manufacturers to unveil its next offering. The company is said to be gearing up to introduce its new premium smartphone called the Realme X50 Pro 5G enabled with 5G capabilities. Now, the device's existence has been confirmed by Realme's CMO itself.

Xu Qi Chase took to Weibo to share a screenshot of the About Phone menu of the upcoming smartphone. The leaked image confirms the Realme X50 Pro moniker. The handset has the RMX2071 model number and the screenshot confirm Android 10 OS layered to Realme UI skin.

Besides, the smartphone is tipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is currently unknown if this is the configuration of the top-end model and if there are other variants in the making as well. Also, it remains to be seen if the device will be launched with microSD card support or not.

Powering the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The same has been tipped by the leaks in the past as well. Also, this processor has an integrated modem allowing for 5G network connectivity.

The device will be debuting as a successor to the Realme X50 5G which was announced back in January this year. The standard variant uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and offers features like dual punch-hole selfie camera and 120Hz display.

It features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The dual punch-hole setup packs a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary and an 8MP wide-angle selfie camera.

The rear panel houses four cameras featuring a 64MP Samsung Gw1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP telephoto sensor. There are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens completing the setup. We expect the Pro model to offer some upgraded features compared to its predecessor. But, what specific the company has in store should be clear in the coming days.

