One Major Feature That Android Smartphones Failed To Copy From iPhone

It is now almost officially that the upcoming Mi 11 will not come with a charging adapter in the box. Similarly, the speculated Galaxy S21 series of smartphones are also expected to skip the charging adapter to make an impact on the environment.

Though a few Motorola and other smartphone OEMs have shipped smartphones without a charger, nobody bothered to care about the same until Apple stopped shipping power adapters.

The same thing happened when Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone 7 series of smartphones. When it comes to removing things from the smartphone, Apple has been a trendsetter for a while.

Android Phone Makers Never Followed Apple In One Aspect

Android smartphone makers are known to mimic the features of iPhones. From design to display to specifications. In most cases, Android smartphones will outperform iPhones, and they use the same marketing tactics while advertising their product.

One feature that none of the Android smartphones have failed to replicate is software support. Apple usually supports a smartphone with five major software updates. When it comes to Android smartphones, a flagship smartphone from a tier-one brand will get three major software updates, at max.

These Android smartphone manufacturers, who brag about having a higher resolution display, more ram, and faster processor never come close to Apple when it comes to product support.

These companies, which are now removing the charging adapters from the box to reduce carbon footprint should also think a bit more about software support, as a phone with the latest software patch and features can be used for a longer period when compared to a phone with an outdated software patch.

Android smartphone makers should definitely give this thought serious consideration. We are not asking for a day-one update for a four-year smartphone, we are just asking to keep the phone up-to-day so that we could continue to use the device for a longer period to have a positive effect on the environment.

