iOS 14 Compatible Devices: How To Download And Install iOS 14

Apple is known for offering extended software support for its devices and the latest major software update for iPhones -- the iOS 14 does reaffirm the same. Unlike an Android OS update, the iOS 14 update is available on day-one for every supported device.

Some of the highlights of the iOS 14 is that it now supports widgets and App library features, which automatically categorizes the apps based on the functionality. This feature helps you to access all the apps from a single home page.

The iOS 14 with a tonne of visual changes and new features for a wide range of iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 11 series of smartphones. The update is around 2.8GB and is already available for download for free of cost.

iOS 14 Supported Devices

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple iPhone SE (1st generation)

Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation)

Apple iPod touch (7th generation)

How To Install iOS 14?

If you have an iPhone that supports iOS 14 update, then go to Settings > General > Software Update to install the latest software patch. Do note that, the update is around 2.8GB and make sure that your iPhone has enough free space and at least has a 50 percent charge before commencing the update process.

Depending on your internet speed, it should take around an hour or two to download and install the update. After the update process is complete, one can customize the iPhone using the new features.

As this is the first stable release, the update might have some issues. So, it is also best to wait for an incremental update before installing iOS 14, as it is very difficult to roll back to iOS 13.

