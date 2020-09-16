Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 Software Updates Releasing Today: Complete List Of Eligible Devic News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple had previously given us a glimpse of how the new iOS 14 and other software updates would look like. Now, the company is releasing the stable version of the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7. The iOS 14 update is a major update for iPhone users and brings in features like App Library, Widgets, and more.

Apple iOS 14 Update: List Of Eligible Devices

Apart from widgets, iOS 14 also brings in an improved Siri interface. Several iPhone models will be receiving the update and the list includes:

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11 series (Pro, Pro Max)

iPhone X series (XS, XS Max, XR)

iPhone 8 series (Plus)

iPhone 7 series (Plus)

iPhone 6s series (6s Plus)

iPhone SE (first gen)

iPod Touch (7th gen)

Apple iPadOS 14 Update: List Of Eligible Devices

Apple recently split the iOS to offer a separate iPadOS update. The latest iPadOS 14 brings in nearly all the features we see on the iOS 14 like App Library, Widgets, Picture-in-Picture, and also an updated Siri interface. Specifically, the iPadOS 14 brings in new features to the Apple Pencil like improved handwriting recognition, scribble feature, and so on. Here are the eligible devices:

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3

iPad Mini 4

iPad Mini 5

And all iPad Pro models

Apple watchOS 7 Update: List Of Eligible Devices

The watchOS 7 update brings in plenty of new features. Apple Watch users can now explore new watch faces, automatic handwash detection, sleep tracking, new workout modes, low-range VO2 max, and more. Do note, the watchOS 7 update requires a compatible iPhone as well - which should be iPhone 6s or later, running iOS 14. Here is the list of compatible Apple Watch:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

How To Download iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7

All Apple software updates are mostly done automatically. However, if you wish to check if the update is available and manually download it, here's how you can do it. Open Settings > General > Software Update. Here, you should be able to see the latest iOS and iPadOS update. Similarly, the watchOS update can be done once paired with your iPhone, via the Watch app.

To note, the iOS 14 and other software update comes a day after the Apple Time Flies event, which announced the new Apple iPad Air 2020 and the Apple Watch Series 6. The new software update is certainly welcome as it brings in many new enhancements for smoother performance on these devices.

Best Mobiles in India