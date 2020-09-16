Apple iPad Air 2020 Goes Official: Here Are The Full Specifications And Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple has concluded its 'Time Flies' event where it unveiled the new generation Apple Watches including the Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE. The Cupertino the giant has also introduced the iPad Air 2020 at the event. The tablet has been announced with a big 10.9-inch display panel and also has the new Touch ID security sensor. Following are its feature and price details:

Apple iPad Air 2020 Full Specifications And Features

The Apple iPad Air 2020 sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display panel. The laminated display comes with 3.8 million pixels, True tone, anti-reflective coating, and P3 wide colour gamut support.

Apple iPad Air makes use of the A14 Bionic processor. This processor is based on 5nm architecture and ahas16-core Neural Engine. It is claimed to offer better CPU and GPU performance than the previous-gen A-series processors.

The 8th-generation Apple iPad Air 2020 will boot on iPad OS 14. The OS brings some new feature in tow including Smart Selection, Shape Recognition, and Data detectors. The device also gets support for Apple Pencil. But, you will have to buy that additionally. Other features which the iPad OS 14 brings are the new designs for incoming FaceTime and phone calls, Siri interactions, and Search.

The widgets have been redesigned and new sidebars for different apps including Photos, Files and more have been added. Coming to the optics, the device features a 12MP primary rear camera that has 4K video recording support.

For selfies, it is equipped with a 7MP camera upfront. Other features offered by the tablet include Magic keyboard compatibility, built-in trackpad, and Touch ID for security.

Apple iPad 2020 Price

The Apple iPad is priced starting at $599 which is around Rs. 44,083 for the Wi-Fi model. The Wi-Fi+ Cellular variant will be selling starting at $729 (approximately Rs. 53,650). The device will be available in 64GB/ 256GB storage options and five shades including green, gold, silver, rose, sky blue, and Space Gray.

Best Mobiles in India