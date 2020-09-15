For Quick Alerts
Apple Event 2020 Live Updates: iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6, And More
News
oi-Vivek
By Vivek
|
Apple is all set to launch a new series of devices, including the next-generation iPad Air, Apple Watch, and a couple of other products. The event will begin at 10:30 PM IST and the Apple Time Flies 2020 event will be streamed directly from Apple Park.
As of now, there is a rumor that Apple might not launch the iPhone 12 series of smartphones today and the Time Flies event will be limited to iPads, Macs, and other accessories.
You can catch the live streaming of the event directly from here. Similarly, this will be a live-blog, where you can get first-hand information on the new Apple products when they launch.
