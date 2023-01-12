OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Priced Dropped: Buy Flagship SD8 Gen1 SoC Android Smartphone Below ₹60,000 Mark? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

OnePlus is ready with the OnePlus 11, its flagship Android smartphone of 2023. The Chinese "Flagship Killer" brand currently sells the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India. The last year's flagship phone is now available with a massive discount right ahead OnePlus 11 official launch. Let's see if the price drop is big enough to buy a slightly older Android smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Gets ₹6000 Discount On Amazon India

Back when OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, the flagship Android smartphone was listed for ₹ Rs 66,900 for the 8GB RAM variant and Rs 71,900 for the 12GB RAM variant. The smartphone is now being sold at Rs 61,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and the 12GB variant is listed at Rs 66,999. That's an instant discount of about ₹5000. Some buyers are even getting an additional discount of ₹1000 on Amazon India.

Buyers can get an additional discount of ₹6000 if they are ICICI bank customers. This lowers the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G way below the ₹60,000 mark. Specifically speaking, buyers will have to make their payment using an ICICI card to grab the additional discount of ₹6000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. An additional exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 can help pull the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G down into the upper mid-range category.

Is OnePlus 10 Pro 5G A Good Buy Below The ₹60,000 Mark?

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in January 2022. This means the device is barely a year old. However, the flagship Android smartphone can easily beat most of the premium devices currently being sold in India.

During our review of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, we discovered the smartphone had one of the best displays for the time, offered excellent and smooth performance under any load, and even offered good battery life.

The OnePlus 11 will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and it is certainly better than the chipset powering the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, it appears OnePlus isn't making OnePlus 11 Pro. This means the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G would remain the only "Pro" model during the current year.

Needless to mention, with the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3612 pixels, a 48MP Sony lens, and a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is a true flagship Android smartphone even in 2023.

