OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Date Revealed; Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 At Helm

OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest flagship from the brand which is now only available in the Chinese market. However, the brand has already confirmed the device will go official by end of March in the global and Indian market. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. Now, fresh info by tipster Yogesh Brar confirms the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Details

According to the tipster Brar, the OnePlus 10 Pro will either launch on March 22 or March 24 in India. If this appears to be true, the brand will soon start teasing the arrival of the upcoming flagship. Additionally, we expect the OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale via Amazon India and the company's official site like other OnePlus devices.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features In India

The key specs of the Indian variant are expected to be similar to the Chinese counterpart. This means, there will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood which is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Moreover, the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. Upfront, it will offer a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies.

Other features include 3.3x optical zoom support, up to 8K video recording at 24fps, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the brand confirmed the global variant will run OxygenOS instead of ColorOS. This means the Indian variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro might launch with the same OxygenOS as the global model, while the Chinese model was launched Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support. Lastly, the OnePlus 10 Pro will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Pricing In India

The OnePlus 10 Pro is selling starting at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in China. Based on this, we can safely assume the handset will come at around Rs. 50,000 in India. However, it'll be better to take it as a hint until any reliable info confirms the same.

How About The Competition?

In terms of competition, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro is believed to compete with smartphones like the iQOO 9 Pro and the recently announced iPhone SE 2022 model. The former runs the same SD 8 Gen 1 chip, while the iPhone SE 2022 comes with the A15 Bionic SoC which is more powerful compared to the Snapdragon processor.

