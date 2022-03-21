OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Officially Teased For This Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus 10 Pro, the latest generation flagship smartphone from the company was announced early this year. Notably, the device is already official in China with ColorOS 12.1. Now, the company has officially confirmed that this smartphone will be launched soon in India. OnePlus has taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm the same.

Previously, we saw reports regarding the storage and color options and the Indian launch timeline and availability details in an earlier leak. Also, it was revealed that the OnePlus 10R entered private testing in the country. There were reports that the company is skipping the standard OnePlus 10 variant this year.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Teased

As per the teaser shared by the company, it is suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro could debut soon in the country. Though there is no exact launch date, it is speculated to arrive by the end of this month, with increased chances for March 24. Furthermore, there are speculations that the company could launch the OnePlus TV Y1s Pro alongside the smartphone. Similar to the Chinese variant, the OnePlus 10 Pro could arrive in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black color options.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

Given that the OnePlus 10 Pro is already official, its specifications are already known. It bestows a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, HDR 10+, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This chipset is teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space in the entry-level variant and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space in the high-end variant.

For imaging, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 50MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP tertiary sensor. The camera module comes with OIS support and 3.3x optical zoom. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor housed within the punch-hole cutout on the screen.

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro could run OxygenOS on top of Android 12 OS. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone alongside support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Also, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

