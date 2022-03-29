OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted On German Retailer Website Ahead Of March 31 Launch; Price Specifications Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

OnePlus 10 Pro global launch date has been planned for March 31, according to the manufacturer. However, the Chinese manufacturer's first flagship smartphone for 2022 has been seen on a German retailer's website ahead of the event. The listing gives pricing for the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will be released on Thursday.

The phone was released on January 11 in China and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone has a 120Hz AMOLED display and supports 80W fast charging. OnePlus earlier stated that the smartphone will be accessible in worldwide markets with the same attributes as the Chinese version.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro was released in China in January and is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

The phone has a curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution. The OnePlus 10 Pro's display has a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

A 48MP Sony IMX789 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom make up the triple rear camera arrangement on the OnePlus 10 Pro. On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has up to 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity capabilities. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor are among the sensors onboard.

The smartphone draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery and supports both 80W Super Flash Charge (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless). The phone is 163x73.9x8.55mm in size and weighs 200.5 grams.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Price

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the OnePlus 10 Pro was offered on the website of German retailer MediaMarkt for approximately Rs. 75,100, as observed by a Reddit user. The OnePlus One smartphone was released in China on January 11th, with a starting price of roughly Rs. 56,100 in the country.

