OnePlus 10 Pro official launch will be announced on January 4th. Pre-registrations for the new phone have already begun at the Chinese market. Along with the regular OnePlus 10, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be released. The OnePlus 10 Pro will include an LTPO 2.0 display and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone is also said to contain up to 12GB of RAM and capabilities for 80W rapid charging.

OnePlus began accepting pre-registrations for the OnePlus 10 Pro in China on Monday through its official website and JD.com. On its Chinese website, OnePlus' brother Oppo has also built a specific listing to underline that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be released on January 4th.

OPPO's chief product officer and OnePlus' CEO, Pete Lau, previously revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro would be available in January 2022. The release date had been rumored to be January 5th, but it has now been formally announced to be a day earlier.

The pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. (2 am) on January 4th in China, and bookings are completely free. If you register, you might also receive a gift box worth 1000 Yuan ($157).

OnePlus 10 Pro- Expected Specifications

The inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the OnePlus 10 Pro has been verified by OnePlus. The phone was just released with an LTPO 2.0 display. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to include a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It'll also offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to include a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W rapid charging. Its size ranges from 163.273.68.7mm to 163.273.78.7mm.

A big square-shaped rear camera module is expected in the OnePlus 10 Pro. This is in contrast to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which had a rectangular rear camera module. The OnePlus 10 Pro will have a triple rear camera comprised of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP lens with 3x optical zoom functionality.There could be at least four different color variations available for the phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro- Expected Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro's price can be retained at $1,069 USD (about Rs. 80,200). This means that the new phone will be priced similarly to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which retailed for $1,069 in the United States. The official pricing information has yet to be released.

Source: gizmochina

