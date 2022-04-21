OnePlus 10 Specifications Leaked: Fast Charging And Smaller Battery Than OnePlus 10 Pro News oi-Vivek

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging via the USB Type-C. While the OnePlus 10 Pro is currently the fast charging smartphone, the upcoming OnePlus 10R will soon dethrone the same with its 150W fast charging support.

According to a report from Digit, OnePlus is also working on another upper mid-range device known as the OnePlus 10. This is likely to sit between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R. The device is said to be in the testing phase and might launch in the second half of 2022.

OnePlus 10 Specifications

As per the same report, the company is currently testing the OnePlus 10 with Qualcomm's chip and a Mediatek's chip. Hence, the OnePlus 10 is likely to be based on either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Given the upcoming OnePlus 10R is based on the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, and the OnePlus 10 Pro is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, it is currently unclear if OnePlus will lean towards Mediatek or will stick on to the Qualcomm chipset, just like the Pro model.

OnePlus 10 is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is likely to be an LTPO 2.0 display, which should offer a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. The device is said to offer 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage with no microSD card slot.

The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 10 is said to have a 50MP primary wide-angle sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth monochrome sensor. There will be a single 32MP selfie camera at the front, which is said to be an upgrade over the 16MP selfie camera on the OnePlus 9.

A 4,800 mAh battery will fuel the OnePlus 10 with support for 150W fast charging support, which is almost twice as fast as the 80W fast charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the vanilla OnePlus 10 might not support wireless charging. Another worth-mention omission from the OnePlus 10 is said to be the alert slider, which is a bummer.

Is This An Upgrade Over The OnePlus 9?

As per the leak, the OnePlus 10 does look like a solid upgrade over the OnePlus 9. However, given the OnePlus 10R's launch is just around the corner, the positioning of the OnePlus 10 might feel a bit confusing, as the OnePlus 10R's are almost similar to the OnePlus 10.

So... Today, I can confirm that the vanilla #OnePlus10 is definitely coming and guess what... I have its complete specs sheet to share with you...😏 #FutureSquad



This exclusive comes on behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/AdZHiDO9EC pic.twitter.com/SKTFRsrvV1 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 21, 2022

Best Mobiles in India