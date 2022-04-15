Amazon OnePlus 10R 5G Quiz Answers: Win OnePlus 10R 5G Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 10R smartphone on April 28 in India. Now, Amazon is giving you a chance to win the smartphone ahead of the official launch. The e-commerce site has introduced the Amazon OnePlus 10R 5G quiz which will run until April 22.

You need to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool. One wrong answer will eliminate you from the game. Check here all the correct answers to the Amazon OnePlus 10R 5G quiz.

Amazon OnePlus 10R 5G Quiz: How To Play

First, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.

Then search for the OnePlus 10R 5G and you'll find a teaser. Click on that and swipe down to find the quiz banner. To start the game, you'll have to click on the banner. Alternatively, you can go to the Home Page > FunZone & Inspiration > FunZone to find the quiz.

Amazon OnePlus 10R 5G Quiz Details

There are a total of two prizes that will be given under this contest. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before June 13, 2022. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and the winners' names will be posted on the winner section by April 30, 2022. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

Amazon games also include some criteria such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Furthermore, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon OnePlus 10R 5G Answers

Question 1: OnePlus 10R 5G will be launched on ________

Answer: 28th April 2022

Question 2: OnePlus 10R 5G is equipped with __________________, which gives 50% battery in just over 5 mins.

Answer: 150 Watt SUPERVOOC charging

Question 3: OnePlus 10R 5G has _________________, which doubles the number of charging cycles for faster, safer and longer charging life

Answer: 1600 Battery Health Engine

Question 4: The tagline of OnePlus 10R 5G is ________________

Answer: Stay in Charge

Question 5: OnePlus 10R 5G will have _______________ battery with 150W SUPERVOOC charging, which is our fastest ever wired charging technology

Answer: 4500 mAh

