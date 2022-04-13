OnePlus 10R Rear Design Leaked On Amazon; Triple Cameras, Dual-Tone Design Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to unveil new smartphones and TWS earbuds on April 28 in India. Amazon has also teased the arrival of upcoming products. The name of the devices is still under wraps.

However, the brand is most likely to announce the OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, and the Nord TWS at the event. The launch is scheduled to take place at 7 PM on April 28. Now, the design of the upcoming OnePlus 10R has been leaked via Amazon.

OnePlus 10R Design Leaked

The design of the OnePlus 10R has been leaked via an Amazon ad, spotted by a Twitter user. The advertisement shows the rear panel design. Going by the leaked image, the OnePlus 10R will come with a triple-camera setup along with an LED flash. There is a huge circular cutout for the main camera, while the other two sensors are placed below the main sensor.

The image of the phone also reveals a dual-tone texture design at the rear panel. The left side of the panel (below the camera module) has vertical lines, whereas the OnePlus logo is seen at the bottom of the right side. However, the leaked image does not show the front design of the upcoming OnePlus 10R. It is expected to feature a punch-hole cutout at the front housing the front-facing camera.

OnePlus 10R Expected Features

The OnePlus 10R is said to be the rebranded version of the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3. The latter will also launch soon in the country. In terms of features, the OnePlus 10R will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, it will run the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Like other OnePlus devices, it will also drop the microSD slot. Besides, the triple cameras on the OnePlus 10R will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

Upfront, it will come with a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos. Other features will include stereo speakers, High-Res Audio support, NFC, and Dolby Audio support; however, it is rumored to skip the 3.5mm audio jack.

Furthermore, it will ship with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS and might pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It is also expected to launch a variant with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W charging like the Realme GT Neo 3.

OnePlus 10R Expected Pricing

The pricing of the phone is unknown at this moment. We expect more details regarding its pricing to surface in the coming days. However, the device is said to be an affordable version of the OnePlus 10 Pro and is likely to cost similar to the OnePlus 9R whose price starts at Rs. 39,999 in the country. In this range, the phone will compete devices like the iQOO 9 SE and the Reno7 Pro.

