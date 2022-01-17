OnePlus 11 Pro Could Feature Rotating Camera Module: Here Is The Proof News oi-Vivek

As we currently await the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the latest flagship smartphone in India, the company might already be working on its successor. Most brands start working on a device at least 48 months before the official launch, and we already have some details regarding the successor of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be called the OnePlus 11 Pro. LetsGoDigital has now found a new patent filed by OnePlus, which indicates the possible camera design of the next flagship smartphone from OnePlus -- the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The new technology replaces multiple camera sensors and features a single big camera sensor with support for a 180-degree rotation. This patent was submitted to World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in 2020 and here are a few details regarding the same.

OnePlus 11 Pro Rotating Camera

The OnePlus 11 Pro could be the first smartphone to incorporate this new camera module. The camera system is said to use magnets, which allow the users to rotate the lens. This idea is likely to mimic the technology featured on digital cameras with a tilt display. On top of that, the rotating camera might also feature improved video recording capability.

Due to the sheer size of the camera module, an OnePlus smartphone with this technology might feature a massive image sensor, which should improve low-light photography and videography. It is also expected to offer an improved stabilization technology. It is said that the stabilization technology on this camera module could be similar to Apple's sensor-shift OIS technology, featured on the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

As this technology removes the dedicated ultrawide angle and telephotos lens, a single lens should be able to offer all those features with support for physical or optical zooming capability. The usage of the same sensor will result in the same high-quality pictures on all modes.

It Could Just Be A Concept

Do note that brands like OnePlus register several patents every year. However, only a handful of these will make their way to real-world products. There is a high chance that OnePlus might just showcase this technology on a prototype, and the OnePlus 11 Pro could just come with a normal camera setup, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

