OnePlus 11R Specifications Leaked; 100W Fast Charging, 120Hz Display Incoming

OnePlus recently revamped its smartphone offering with the launch of the Prime Blue Edition of the OnePlus 10R. Now, rumors are speculating about the launch of its successor, the OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus 11R launch could still be months away but the rumor mill is already buzzing with its possible specs and features.

As the successor of the OnePlus 10R, the upcoming OnePlus phone is tipped to offer many upgrades. For one, the upcoming OnePlus 11R is tipped to flaunt a 120Hz display, draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, and offer up to 16GB of RAM. But OnePlus is said to have dropped the fast charging prowess on the upcoming phone.

OnePlus 11R Features Leaked

Popular tipster OnLeaks has once again surfaced with the details of the alleged OnePlus 11R via MySmartPrice. If the leak is to be believed, the new OnePlus 11R will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The display is also said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate just like the OnePlus 10R.

Under the hood, the new OnePlus 11R will draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 paired with up to 16GB of RAM, making it a powerful smartphone and ideal for heavy gamers. The phone will likely launch in multiple configurations, offering 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM. OnePlus might also offer up to 256GB of in-built storage.

More importantly, the alleged OnePlus 11R is said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. This is quite a downgrade when compared to its predecessor, which offered up to 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

At the rear, the new OnePlus 11R is tipped to feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens. The other cameras are said to be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. OnePlus could also pack in a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Will OnePlus 11R Be Better Than OnePlus 10R?

The OnePlus 11R will offer multiple upgrades over its predecessor. The OnePlus 10R launched in two models, offering 150W SuperVOOC and 80W SuperVOOC support. It looks like the new OnePlus 11R could launch in a single variant offering 100W with a big battery. More details will likely surface as the launch approaches.

