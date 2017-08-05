OnePlus 3/3T Open Beta update adds parallel apps support

The yesteryear flagship smartphones - OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have been receiving constant updates that bring about many new improvements and optimizations for a better user experience.

The roll out of the recent OxygenOS Open Beta update to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T bring about a new feature - the support for parallel apps. This interesting feature lets you run a parallel version of the same application via a separate account. It is nothing but the support to use dual accounts on the social media applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, etc.

With support for parallel apps, you can log into these popular social media apps with two accounts and run them on the same device without any hassle. However, the list of apps that will get the parallel apps support is yet to be revealed by the company.

When it comes to the other features that the OxygenOS Open Beta update will bring to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones, there are a slew of them that the users of these phones will get to enjoy. Some of the changes made to the OnePlus Launcher include an optimized home screen folder icon, a redesigned folder UI, support for light theme and the ability to open RAW images those were added to the Gallery. Besides these, the update also brings support for double finger slide that lets you slide the home screen with just one finger while using the other finger to hold an item on the home screen.

The OxygenOS Open Beta update weighs over 1.5GB, so it is better to download the same using a Wi-Fi connection. You can head on to the source links for more details on this update meant for OnePlus 4 and OnePlus 3T.

