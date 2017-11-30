OnePlus 3 and 3T also get face unlock feature with OxygenOS 5.0 update

OnePlus recently unveiled its newest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5T and the handset does bring in some exciting features with it. One being the bezel-less design and the other which struck out the most was the fast facial unlock feature. This feature was missing in other OnePlus devices though.

However, we had earlier reported that OnePlus 5 was getting the facial recognition with the Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update. But there is some good news for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners as well. A report from Digit notes that the feature is baked into the software itself and will available with any device that gets the update.

As such, the publication has said that even OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices are getting the face unlock ability. The feature comes with the Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update. But it is quite unusual as there is no mention of such addition in the official changelog.

In any case, if you own any of the said devices and have received the OxygenOS 5.0 update, you can activate the feature by going to the Settings > Security & fingerprint > Smart Lock. On that page, there is an option for Trusted devices and here you can carry out the setup process for facial unlock.

The publication notes that users will then be directed to add a face. Users will also be asked to try the same in different lighting conditions, with/without prescription glasses, and even with/without their beard.

Notably, the feature doesn't work when the screen is turned off. Moreover, unlocking the device with a face will not take users directly to the home screen but they will have to swipe up from the lock screen to get to the home screen.

Have you received the update? Do let us know what you think about this feature.