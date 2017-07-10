Hurry! You can buy OnePlus 3T at Rs. 27,999 until July 12

While OnePlus fans are getting their hands on the company's recent flagship smartphone - OnePlus 5, it looks like the company has come up with an offer for those who want to purchase the OnePlus 3T.

If you don't remember, the OnePlus 3T was announced late last year at Rs. 29,999 for the 64GB storage and 6GB RAM variant. Now, this variant of the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999. However, there is a catch if you want to lay your hands on the OnePlus 3T at this reduced price point.

Well, this discount on the OnePlus 3T is applicable only for those who choose the offline stores for the purchase. This offer is applicable for the purchases made at the OnePlus Kiosks in NCR and the official OnePlus Exclusive Store in Bangalore. If you happen to choose the online retailers to get the OnePlus 3T, then you will not receive any discount as mentioned above. Also, this is three day sale, so you can get the OnePlus 3T 64GB variant at Rs. 27,999 only between July 10 and July 12.

It looks like OnePlus is trying to push the offline sales of its offerings. We say this as the company recently started offering a Rs. 1,500 discount voucher for those who buy the OnePlus 5 from the Experience Store in Bangalore. The criterion to avail this voucher is to exchange an old smartphone to buy the OnePlus 5. Again, this offer is exclusive only to the OnePlus store at Bangalore and not for the online purchases.