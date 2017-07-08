OnePlus 5 deal: Exchange your old smartphone and get Rs. 1,500 discount

OnePlus 5 has already become one of the best-selling smartphones in the Indian market. The device went out of stock on the very first day it went on sale on Amazon India. Also, the device created a record by being the highest grosser in the first week sales on the online retailer website.

In an attempt to push the sales further, the company is offering an interesting offer for those consumers who wish to exchange their old smartphone in order to buy the OnePlus 5. Under this offer, OnePlus is offering a voucher of Rs. 1,500 for those who want to exchange their smartphone to buy their latest flagship offering. OnePlus has taken to Twitter to announce this offer.

How to get the exchange voucher? If you are interested in trading in your smartphone to buy the OnePlus 5, then you need to directly walk in to the official OnePlus Experience store in Bangalore. Unfortunately, this offer is available only in Bangalore right now. OnePlus 5 DxOMark review In a recent report, we got to know that the OnePlus 5 obtained a score of 87 in the DxOMark camera review. Based on this score, we can say that the device has surpassed the LG V20 and Apple iPhone 7 but trails behind the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel, and HTC U11. Gets the OxygenOS update OnePlus 5 has been setting a benchmark in the flagship smartphone arena. The handset received a slew of updates within a few days of its launch. Recently, the smartphone received the Oxygen OS 4.5.5 update that brings an array of new features to the table. Some notable changes include improvements to voice calling and Wi-Fi connectivity and a number of bug fixes. OnePlus 5 availability Talking about its pricing and availability, the OnePlus 5 has been launched in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. These variants of the flagship smartphone are priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively. OnePlus 5 specs Just to recall, OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD Optic AMOLED display with the 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under its hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and a 3300mAh battery. The device flaunts a dual camera setup at the rear with a 20MP and a 16MP sensors and a 16MP selfie camera as well. The other goodies on board the OnePlus 5 include 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and NFC.