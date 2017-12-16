OnePlus 5 receives Android Oreo beta 2; check out the changes

OnePlus 5 users who have already enrolled in the Oreo beta program have started receiving a new build - the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update. This beta update has brought numerous changes related to the file manager, launcher, system and camera.

The OxygenOS Open Beta 2 is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and it is being rolled out to the smartphone as an OTA update. It might take a considerable time for all the OnePlus 5 users to receive the update. Those who are willing to get the open beta build will have to enroll in the OxygenOS Open Beta Program. However, it is important to read the manufacturer's official flashing instructions carefully before downloading the beta ROM on the smartphone.

The recent beta build that is being rolled out to the users measures 1.52GB so it is important to download it when connected to a Wi-Fi network to avoid excessive data charges.

Talking about the changes brought in by the OxygenOS Open Beta 2, the OnePlus 5 gets many changes and improvements in the launcher, camera system and file manager, claims the OnePlus forum. To be specific, the issues related to the shortcut and widget have been resolved with this update. Also, there are a slew of UI improvements in the camera interface.

The file manager has got the addition of the f4v format in the video category. And, there are speed improvements when it comes to deleting a whole batch of files. There are enhancements specifically for Bluetooth audio, reading mode and vibration. The bugs those existed in the parallel apps and the reboot issue during Picture-in-Picture mode have also been resolved.

The Oreo Beta 2 also includes some bug fixes in the other aspects other than the ones we have detailed above. In addition to the improvements and bug fixes, it also rolls out the Android security patch for November to the OnePlus 5 smartphone.

At the time of launching the OnePlus 5T, it was announced that the OnePlus 5 will receive the Oreo beta by the end of November and that the OnePlus 5T will receive the update at the end of December. Given that the OnePlus 5 has already received the Oreo Beta build, we are yet to see when the 5T will get the update.