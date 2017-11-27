OnePlus 5 gets Android Oreo beta build: Here’s how to update

Soon after the launch of the OnePlus 5T, the company had announced that the OnePlus 5 will receive the Android Oreo beta update by the end of this month. Now, the update has been rolled out to the device.

Well, OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update to the OnePlus 5 and this update brings the Oreo-based OOS build. Though it is in beta stage, the update has brought in some major changes to the interface such as the updation of Android framework. The rollout of the new update has been announced officially by OnePlus in a blog post on the official OnePlus forum.

The Oreo beta update brings many new features that we have seen on other smartphones running this iteration of Android such as Picture-in-Picture mode, smart text selection, auto-fill, notification dots, new app folder design and more to the OnePlus 5. the company has also rolled out the ability to upload photos to 'Shot on OnePlus'. Also, the October Android security patch has been added to the device.

Besides revealing that the OnePlus 5 has started getting the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update, the company has also given the instructions of how one can install the same. The OnePlus 5 users interested in getting this update can visit the company forum to do so. OnePlus warns that the update is still in the beta phase so it might not be stable as the official OTA update that will be rolled out later.

In order to download the beta update, users of the OnePlus 5 need to download the ROM file from the company website. Then, the full ROM zip file to the internal storage of the device. After this, users need to follow the given instructions.

Turn off the OnePlus 5 and turn it on while holding the volume up and power keys simultaneously to boot the smartphone into the recovery mode. Tap on 'Install from internal storage' or 'Install from local'. Then, select the zip file that was downloaded and hit Install. After the installation is over, the smartphone will reboot with the updated OxygenOS beta.

The warning that the users need to know is that after this, they will receive Open Beta OTA updates. To get the stable ones, it is important to wipe the data and cache from the smartphone.