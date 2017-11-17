OnePlus 5T will get stable Android 8.0 Oreo update early next year

OnePlus 5T went official at an event in New York on Thursday and the same was simulcasted at five PVR screens in India. As expected the device brings very few improvements when compared to its predecessor.

Though the improved camera, same pricing as the OnePlus 5 and the 18:9 display of the smartphone makes it is an impressive new kid on the block, we need to say that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat that runs out of the box is a major disappointment. However, OnePlus seems to have a solution to the same. The company had announced that the OnePlus 5T will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update in a few months from now.

Later this month, OnePlus will release the Android 8.0 Oreo open beta for the OnePlus 5 that was launched in June this year. Also, OnePlus 5T will get the open beta by the end of December this year. Notably, the open beta build of the Android 8.0 Oreo has to be manually flashed on the OnePlus smartphones.

The company is yet to announce when exactly the final OTA update of Android Oreo will be rolled out to the recent flagship smartphone. However, we believe that the stable Android 8.0 Oreo update will be released in early 2018. Along with the Android 8.0 Oreo update, the company is also likely to release the latest OxygenOS update too early next year.

If you are not aware, the Android 8.0 Oreo build will bring faster boot times, auto fill, notification dots, settings redesigned, smart text selection, revamped Google Now, Google Play music notifications and picture in picture mode.

Recently, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T received the open beta of Android Oreo. Though it was already announced that these smartphones will get the stable update by the end of this year but the plan seems to have been changed.

The OnePlus 5T has been announced in two variants such as 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage space priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999. The smartphone will go on sale on November 21 for the Amazon Prime members and the actual flash sale will happen on November 28 via Amazon India.