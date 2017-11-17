Latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 3 and 3T brings many changes

When it comes to sending timely software updates, OnePlus is doing a pretty commendable job. The company pushes out new updates on a regular basis to OnePlus 3, 3T and 5.

As such, even though OnePlus 5T is getting all the attention right now, OnePlus has not forgotten its older smartphones. The company is now rolling out Open Beta 27 and Open Beta 18 for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T respectively. As is often the case with OxygenOS updates, the latest update brings along plenty of changes to improve the overall user experience.

OnePlus 3 and 3T users who are enrolled in the Open Beta program should expect an OTA update notification shortly. If your device runs the stable OxygenOS, you need to manually flash the Open Beta update. However, your device will get wiped out by doing so.

As per the changelog on OnePlus Forum, here's what new:

New UI for Do Not Disturb (We've made the Do Not Disturb setting easier to understand);

Optimized standby battery usage;

Smart Text Selection improvements;

General performance improvements;

Updated OnePlus and GMS applications (OnePlus Gallery has been updated and some bugs in Weather, Recorder, and File Manager has been fixed as well);

Updated Google security patch (October 2017);

Other bug fixes and optimizations (Updates to language localization, fixes for extended screenshot in some applications, Bluetooth performance enhancements, camera gesture fixes, and memory optimizations).

Despite making all the new changes, improvements and bug fixes, the update has not fixed two minor UI bugs which sometimes show as blank spaces in certain areas of the UI. The next update should take care of that problem.

Users who are not happy with Android Oreo on their device can also revert back to the last Open Beta N build (OnePlus 3 Open beta 24 or OnePlus 3T Open Beta 15) but you will need to flash the special build again.