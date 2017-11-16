OnePlus 5T launched: So what are the changes and upgrades it brings?

Well, OnePlus has officially launched the much-anticipated smartphone the OnePlus 5T smartphone at an event in New York.

Thanks to numerous leaks that happened ahead of the launch, we pretty much had a good idea of what OnePlus was bringing to the table. However, this was an important launch event for the company as expectations were very high. OnePlus has already set a high benchmark for its smartphones.

In any case, now that the smartphone is launched and it looks like the OnePlus 5T is catching up on the full-screen design and opening up new ways to experience the world. Notably, OnePlus smartphones have always been a good bargain with top-of-the-line features, elegant design, and affordable pricing.

Though OnePlus 5 is the most affordable feature-packed flagship smartphone right now, OnePlus is stepping up the game with a newer model that has trending features. More importantly, as the company is focused on the user communities OnePlus has said that they have constantly taken feedback from users and have developed the most appealing product yet again.

Do check out the introduction video at the bottom also.

Design and Display Well, OnePlus 5T's design has been kept simple and minimalistic as we saw with OnePlus 5 but it does bring in some new elements. OnePlus 5T features anodized aluminum unibody design. The antenna bands' design is same and has been integrated into the edges of the device. Further at the rear the smartphone does get a dual rear camera setup and is placed at the corner. The smartphone is the slimmest flagship from the OnePlus brand and measures 7.25 mm in thickness. Further, dimensions of the OnePlus 5T are 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm and it weighs 153g. Talking about the display, OnePlus 5T now comes with Full-screen design and there are thins bezels on the top and bottom. There is no home button and the fingerprint scanner has now been moved to the back. Further, the smartphone comes with a 6-inch 1080P FHD+ Optic AMOLED display (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 401ppi and aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen-to-body ratio is higher at 80.5 percent. OnePlus 5 also gets a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display. OnePlus 5 also has the notifications slider like the previous OnePlus smartphones. And there's more. OnePlus 5T comes with a new Sunlight Display feature that is an algorithm that will let the device adapt to harsh light automatically. This feature is said to work in four scenarios - while playing a game, while accessing the gallery, while clicking photos and while recording a video. The contrast of the display is also claimed to be adjusted in order to provide an enhanced viewing experience. Interestingly, OnePlus 5T comes with a facial recognition feature as well. Computing Hardware and Software OnePlus 5 is powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset Snapdragon 835 processor which has been clocked at 2.45Ghz. It is further paired with Adreno 540 GPU as well. As for the RAM and storage combination, OnePlus 5 comes in two variants. One variant will come with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM +128GB storage. OnePlus is using LPDDR4X RAM on this smartphone. Besides, the handset will be running on the company's custom Oxygen OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. As for the Oreo update, the company has said that it will come in early 2018. Cameras As for the optics, thanks to numerous leaks and rumors we already knew that the company was making some changes to its dual cameras and OnePlus has now made it official. Well, the smartphone sports a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera setup. The main camera will include a16 MP Sony IMX398 sensor and will have f/1.7 aperture. As per the company, the camera can capture more light than OnePlus 5's camera. The other camera which includes a 20-MP sensor has been changed and it comes with f/1.7 sensor and "Intelligent Pixel technology". The company has said that it will now take better low-light images. The handset also comes with a Portrait mode and the company has said that they have made significant software upgrades for better performance. Talking about the front camera, OnePlus 5T sports a 16-megapixel front camera with a 1-micron pixel Sony IMX371 sensor, a f/2.0 aperture, and EIS as well as Auto HDR mode. The cameras will also support 4K video recording and the smartphone does come with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for stable videos. The microphones have also been touted to offer better quality audio when recording video on OnePlus 5T. Battery The new device is backed by a 3300mAh battery and it does come with Dash Charging support. Additionally, the company has claimed that the battery will deliver a whole day's charge with just half an hour of charge. OnePlus has stated that with their software and hardware optimizations it will ensure that OnePlus 5T will deliver better performance. Connectivity and Sensors OnePlus 5 will offer connectivity options like 4G LTE (will support all the major bands on FDD-LTE and TDD-LTE and has CAT 12 support), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS GLONASS, and BeiDou. Further sensors on board the smartphones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Pricing and Availability While many might have been waiting just for the price, OnePlus might have again hit hard its competitors in terms of pricing. Well, the smartphone has been priced at $499 in the U.S., EUR 499 in Europe and Rs. 32,999 in India for the 6GB variant. As for the 8GB variant, the smartphone has been priced at $559 in the U.S., EUR 559 in Europe and Rs. 37,999 in India. However, the company has also announced that OnePlus 5 will be available officially starting November 21 in North America, Europe, and India.