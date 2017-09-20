OnePlus 5 Android 8.0 Oreo update teased by company

We recently saw that OnePlus is testing the Android 8.0 Oreo update on the yesteryear flagship model - the OnePlus 3. Back then, there were reports tipping that the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 will also be tested soon.

A recent picture posted by OnePlus on its official Twitter handle hints that the rollout of the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the OnePlus 5 is not going to take a long time. The tweet by the company reads, "You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for". The caption could point out to Christmas as stated in one of the responses to this tweet.

Given that OnePlus had already announced that it will roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 smartphones by the end of this year, this tweet could be teasing the same for the existing flagship. As mentioned above, the company already started working on the update based on OxygenOS for the yesteryear flagships. The company is in plans to roll out the public beta build by the end of this month after fixing the major issues faced by the closed beta users.

OnePlus is one of the few smartphone brands that focus on rolling out fast updates to its smartphones. It is good to note that the company is still using the 2016 flagship - OnePlus 3 as the main device to test the Android 8.0 Oreo update. The build that is under testing is unstable and there could be a few issues associated with it. We have already seen that the update faces Wi-Fi connectivity issues, inconsistent hotspot and problematic Bluetooth in the unstable version.

At this pace, we can expect the OnePlus smartphones to receive the stable Android 8.0 Oreo update as soon as the same is rolled out to the Google Pixel and Nexus smartphones.